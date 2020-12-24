Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie release Christmas card

CBS News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The sweet illustration features a red-haired baby Archie and the family dogs, Pula and Guy.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trending: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas Card

Trending: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas Card 00:44

 Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shared their first American Christmas card. The couple is featured with their son Archie next to a Christmas tree.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Help Hunger Relief project [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Help Hunger Relief project

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their first philanthropic partnership with World Central Kitchen.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Stroll Around Beverly Hills

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their posh Montecito estate for even posher Bev Hills, and they went pretty much unnoticed. Harry was super casual and Meghan..
TMZ.com

Duchess of Sussex settles legal case over Splash News agency photos

 The Duchess of Sussex has settled a legal claim against a news agency that photographed her and her son, Archie, the High Court has heard. Splash News and..
WorldNews

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actor

ShowBiz Minute: Tennant, Royals, Penguins

 British model, fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at 50; Meghan and Harry holiday card revealed; Penguin chicks in Sydney ready for their first Christmas. (Dec...
USATODAY.com
Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card [Video]

Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card image has been revealed as thefamily sent seasonal greetings and donations to charities. Meghan, Harry andson Archie are shown in a stylised image sitting in front of a Wendy house,thought to be at their Californian home, with their pet dogs. The card wassent to the animal welfare charity Mayhew that the duchess supports as patron,which tweeted the image and a thank you for an undisclosed personal donationfrom the royals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Harry & Meghan release picture with red-haired Archie and their dogs in 2020 Christmas card

 It's the first Christmas in California for Harry and Meghan and baby Archie, and their card shows them enjoying the sunshine in Santa Barbara.
USATODAY.com

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Despite delays, holiday shippers press on to deliver Christmas gifts

 It's the last day before Christmas and Americans around the country are asking, "Where are my packages?" Massive backlogs have led to delays in shipping which..
CBS News
Truckers brace for Christmas on UK motorway [Video]

Truckers brace for Christmas on UK motorway

A long line of trucks waited to cross into France on Christmas Eve (December 24) after France closed its borders to Britain for 48 hours, stranding thousands of furious European truckers in southern England. Emily Wither reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published
Beirut seeks Christmas cheer after gloomy year [Video]

Beirut seeks Christmas cheer after gloomy year

A charity is bringing Christmas cheer to Beirut, a city hammered by a devastating explosion, rising coronavirus infections and the worst economic crisis since Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. Soraya Ali reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

