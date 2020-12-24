Global  
 

U.K. and EU agree on Brexit trade deal just ahead of deadline

CBS News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Britain and the European Union have reached agreement a post-Brexit trade deal after months of contentious negotiations. The deal comes almost four years after Britain voted to leave the European bloc. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joined CBSN's Tom Hanson to discuss the latest.
