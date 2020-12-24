|
UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal Thursday that should avert economic chaos on New Year's and bring a measure…
Look back at how Brexit unfolded 05:57
CNN’s Nic Robertson explains how the events of the British exit from the European Union unfolded, leading to a post-Brexit trade agreement after months of fraught negotiations.
Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'
Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by..
