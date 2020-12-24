Global  
 

Extra Extra: "Balloon Boy" Hoax Parents Pardoned

Gothamist Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Because you want some holiday viewing recommendations, check out today's end-of-day links: Tony Robbins lawsuit, Balloon Boy parents pardoned, Trump executions, dog and cat frolic in the snow, and more.
News video: Parents Of 'Ballon Boy' Pardoned

Parents Of 'Ballon Boy' Pardoned 00:46

 Gov. Jared Polis announced clemency for 22 including two pardons for the parents of "balloon boy."

'Balloon boy hoax' parents pardoned in Colorado

 The couple were convicted of the hoax in 2009 after saying their son was carried away by a balloon.
BBC News

Parents convicted in 'balloon boy' hoax pardoned by Colorado governor

 Richard and Mayumi Heene reported that their 6-year-old son floated away in a UFO-shaped balloon above Fort Collins in 2009.
Upworthy

Parents of ‘Balloon Boy,’ the hoax that captivated and confused the nation, pardoned by Colorado governor

 Read more
Washington Post