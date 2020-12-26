Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Archeologists unearth ancient "snack bar" in Pompeii

CBS News Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Archaeologists found containers at the site, which held nearly 2,000-year-old bone fragments of animals that were sold there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pompeii Pompeii Ancient Roman city near modern Naples, Italy

Unearthed: fast food, ancient-Roman style [Video]

Unearthed: fast food, ancient-Roman style

For the first time, archaeologists have unearthed a complete Roman-era fast-food stall in the ruins of Pompeii, with traces of food even remaining in some 2,000-year-old jars. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published