3 killed, 3 others wounded in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

CBS News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
One person is in custody.
 A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.

Army member Duke Webb charged in Illinois bowling alley rampage that killed 3

 Duke Webb, 37, is being held in Winnebago County Jail without bond on three counts each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Shooting rampage at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 people dead

 Police say they believe the rampage was a random attack.
 
