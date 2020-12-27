Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects



Last week, the FDA authorized emergency use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first doses went to frontline healthcare workers. Three doctors who spoke to Business Insider about what it was like to receive the first dose. The most common side effect was 24 hours of muscle soreness.

