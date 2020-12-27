Nashville bombing investigation prompts FBI to search home
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Federal agents converged Saturday on the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville as investigators scoured hundreds of tips and leads in the blast that damaged dozens of buildings on Christmas morning.
