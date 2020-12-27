Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashville bombing investigation prompts FBI to search home

Denver Post Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Federal agents converged Saturday on the home of a possible person of interest in the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville as investigators scoured hundreds of tips and leads in the blast that damaged dozens of buildings on Christmas morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former federal prosecutor discusses next steps in bombing investigation [Video]

Former federal prosecutor discusses next steps in bombing investigation

Investigators work to solve Christmas morning bombing as conspiracy theories grow.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:03Published
FBI searching home after Nashville blast [Video]

FBI searching home after Nashville blast

Authorities are searching several properties in connection with a massive explosion in Nashville, Tenn., early Christmas Day.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:23Published
U.S. agents search home after Nashville blast [Video]

U.S. agents search home after Nashville blast

[NFA] Federal agents investigating an explosion in Nashville searched a two-story suburban house on Saturday for clues as to why a motor home blew up and injured three people in downtown Nashville on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Nashville Bombing Investigation Prompts FBI to Search Home
TIME Also reported by •Upworthy