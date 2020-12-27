Global  
 

Officers give harrowing account of Nashville RV bombing

Denver Post Sunday, 27 December 2020
Nashville police urged nearby residents to get away as an ominous recording blared from a recreational vehicle. Suddenly the warning stopped, and Petula Clark’s 1964 hit “Downtown” started playing. Then the bomb went off.
