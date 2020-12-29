Global  
 

Hong Kong teen gets prison for insulting Chinese flag

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Chung was the first public political figure prosecuted under the new security law, which Beijing described as a "sword" to return "order and stability" to Hong Kong.
10 accused of trying to flee Hong Kong by speedboat may plead guilty

 A support group says their families have been told the ten have agreed to plead guilty in a court in mainland China.
NBA: China drops 76ers broadcasts as Hong Kong row rumbles on

 BEIJING (AFP) - Chinese streaming giant Tencent has stopped live broadcasts of games by the National Basketball Association (NBA)'s Philadelphia 76ers in..
Japan’s high taxes chase away bankers

 UNPOPULAR: A finance executive in Tokyo making US$400,000 a year would be left with US$225,941 after taxes, whereas they would collect US$331,000 in Hong Kong..
Hong Kong activists 'not given fair trial' [Video]

Hong Kong activists 'not given fair trial'

Pro-democracy activists accused of fleeing to avoid jail sentences, with their families describing their treatment as 'inhumane'.

China kicks off emergency Covid-19 vaccination in Wuhan

 BEIJING: The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus emerged a year ago before it became a pandemic and upended life across the globe, has started the..
Trump continues fight to get TikTok banned

 The US president has accused the Chinese tech firm of passing on information regarding American users to Beijing. Earlier this month, a court ruled in favor of..
China orders Alibaba founder Jack Ma to break up fintech empire

 China has escalated its campaign to rein in the vast tech empire controlled by Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba and one of the country’s richest people...
Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions

Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions San Francisco, Dec 29 : The Donald Trump administration in the US has appealed against a federal judge’s order that blocked restrictions on TikTok from taking...
WorldNews

United States: Federal Court Issues Nationwide Injunction Of Executive Order On Diversity And Inclusion Training - Littler Mendelson

 On December 22, 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued a nationwide preliminary injunction banning the enforcement of...
