Fate of Trump’s $2,000 checks now rests with GOP-led Senate
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks now rests with the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the president’s demand to increase the $600 stipends, but Republicans have shown little interest in boosting spending.
All eyes are on the Senate after the House voted to override President Trumps veto of the annual defense funding bill in addition to increasing coronavirus relief checks to $2000.Senate Republicans are expected to side with Democrats to override the Presidents veto, the first vote of its kind since...
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he will object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6, forcing lawmakers in both the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept the results of..
