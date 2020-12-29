Air Force staff sergeant creates wreaths for veterans and families from old military uniforms
Texas Air Force Staff Sergeant Nicole Pompei has taken a crafty approach in repurposing outdated military uniforms by turning them into wreaths. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz reports on how Pompei is honoring military members and their families with each patriotic wreath she creates.
