Air Force staff sergeant creates wreaths for veterans and families from old military uniforms

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Texas Air Force Staff Sergeant Nicole Pompei has taken a crafty approach in repurposing outdated military uniforms by turning them into wreaths. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz reports on how Pompei is honoring military members and their families with each patriotic wreath she creates.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Misadventure that escalated?': IAF Chief on Galwan incident

'Misadventure that escalated?': IAF Chief on Galwan incident 01:21

 India Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said that the various steps of China including the Galwan incident, military signalling, deployment of force, it could also possibly be a totally dominated misadventure that escalated."Was it simply military signalling, or domination efforts focused in the region...

Air force Air force military branch for aerial warfare

Blacks in Air Force face many forms of discrimination, report says

 For instance, they're far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions and be discharged for misconduct, the inspector general's report..
CBS News
Bittersweet Vintage Photographs Shows How U.S. Military Celebrated Christmas During WWII [Video]

Bittersweet Vintage Photographs Shows How U.S. Military Celebrated Christmas During WWII

This bittersweet collection of vintage photographs show how U.S. Military Service men and women found solace in Christmas celebrations at the height of World War Two. Mostly pictured in far-flung locations, the brave members of the Navy, Army, Marine, & Air Force are seen making the best of their situations with turkey meals and the festooning of any available trees with decorations.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
IAF objects to scenes from AK vs AK trailer, Anil Kapoor issues clarification [Video]

IAF objects to scenes from AK vs AK trailer, Anil Kapoor issues clarification

The Indian Air Force has expressed objections against the trailer of an upcoming Netflix movie, AK vs AK. IAF is miffed at how actor Anil Kapoor 'inaccurately' wore Air Force uniform in the film. IAF also took objection to the 'inappropriate' language used in the trailer of the film. The Air Force has tweeted about the film, asking for the scenes to be removed. In the trailer, Anil is seen shooting for a film while wearing an IAF officer's costume. The actor later took to Twitter to share a video and explain his stance on the matter. In the video, Anil said it was never his or the makers' intention to hurt anyone's feelings. Anil explained how he plays a distraught actor in the film, wearing an IAF uniform.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:36Published

Adriana Diaz (journalist)

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Sunday, December 27, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News" with Adriana Diaz.
CBS News

"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, December 26, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Adriana Diaz."
CBS News

Photographer strives to keep Santa photo tradition going during the pandemic

 Alicia Johnson and her family in Illinois got creative to keep her tradition alive once the pandemic canceled her annual in-studio Santa photo sessions. Adriana..
CBS News

Groups lobby to be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccine

 As vaccine rollout continues across the country, several groups are lobbying to be next in line. But who exactly is considered an essential worker and in what..
CBS News

