Statue of Abraham Lincoln with kneeling slave removed in Boston
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A statue of Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave appearing to kneel at his feet – optics that drew objections amid a national reckoning with racial injustice – has been removed from its perch in downtown Boston.
