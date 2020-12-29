Global  
 

Black Lives Matter: Abraham Lincoln statue taken down in Boston

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Black Lives Matter: Abraham Lincoln statue taken down in BostonA statue of Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave appearing to kneel at his feet — optics that drew objections amid a national reckoning with racial injustice — has been removed from its perch in downtown Boston.Workers removed the...
