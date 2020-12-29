Global  
 

Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday in Washington, D.C. She got the shot on camera in hopes of encouraging Americans to get vaccinated when it's their turn. "That was easy," she said after the shot was administered.
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a COVID-19 vaccination in front of cameras on Tuesday, as the incoming Biden administration seeks to boost confidence in the inoculation even while warning it will be months before it is available to all.

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglass Emhoff, received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
 The vice president-elect is poised to get her shot on camera as part of efforts to build public trust in the coronavirus vaccine.
2020 was full of significant 'firsts' for women. From Kamala Harris becoming the first ever female vice-president elect to Katie Sowers becoming the first female and openly gay Super Bowl coach; here's some of the year's highlights.

