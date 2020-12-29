Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday in Washington, D.C. She got the shot on camera in hopes of encouraging Americans to get vaccinated when it's their turn. "That was easy," she said after the shot was administered.
Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States
'That was easy!': Harris gets COVID-19 vaccine
Politics updates: Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine; Trump lashes out at Senate GOPVice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglass Emhoff, received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
Harris and Emhoff to get COVID-19 vaccineThe vice president-elect is poised to get her shot on camera as part of efforts to build public trust in the coronavirus vaccine.
Washington, D.C. capital district of the United States of America
