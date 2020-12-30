WorldView: Croatia hit by earthquake; Argentina to legalize abortion
A powerful earthquake struck Croatia. Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. Britain's House of Commons takes up the Brexit trade deal. And Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie made a surprise appearance on their podcast debut. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" with today's headlines from around the world.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Argentina Country in South America
Bill legalizing abortion passed in pope's native ArgentinaArgentina is the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion and the vote was being closely watched.
CBS News
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:35Published
Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:16Published
Croatia country in Southeast Europe
Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:24Published
Croatia earthquake: Strong aftershocks hit after quake kills sevenThe new 4.8 and 4.7 magnitude tremors cause further damage after seven people died on Tuesday.
BBC News
Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44Published
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex
Elton John & Tyler Perry featured in Prince Harry and Meghan's holiday podcast special
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Baby Archie Speaks During Cameo on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PodcastBaby Archie may only be 17 months old, but that's not stopping him from wishing everyone a Happy New Year ... and naturally, it's to the delight of Mom and Dad...
TMZ.com
Prince Harry wins correction, apology from tabloid in latest legal victory over mediaHarry and Meghan's legal effort to press the media to apologize for and correct stories the couple considers inaccurate has scored some victories.
USATODAY.com
House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom
The House of Commons passes Johnson's Brexit Deal
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:39Published
Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:01Published
Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:24Published
Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:56Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Senator Chris Coons on likelihood of Senate approving higher stimulus checksSenator Chris Coons joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the debate in the Senate over higher stimulus checks as well as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
CBS News
Eye Opener: U.K. approves emergency use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccineBritain announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a..
CBS News
Biden slams Trump team vaccine rollout as projected numbers of administered shots fall shortPresident-elect Joe Biden slams the Trump administration's vaccine rollout as numbers of those vaccinated lag behind the planned number. And as the first round..
CBS News
House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Labour's Keir Starmer addresses the House on Brexit Deal
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:42Published
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer urge MPs to support Brexit deal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
EU heads sign Brexit trade deal
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actor
Harry and Meghan's son Archie speaks in podcast episodeThe 19-month-old showed off some of the words he can say – as well as his adorable giggle.
CBS News
ShowBiz Minute: Markle, Holiday songs, NYEMeghan and Harry end their eventful 2020 with first podcast; A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart; After a year like this, expect a strange..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources