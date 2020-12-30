Global  
 

One News Page

WorldView: Croatia hit by earthquake; Argentina to legalize abortion

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A powerful earthquake struck Croatia. Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. Britain's House of Commons takes up the Brexit trade deal. And Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie made a surprise appearance on their podcast debut. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" with today's headlines from around the world.
0
Argentina Argentina Country in South America

Bill legalizing abortion passed in pope's native Argentina

 Argentina is the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion and the vote was being closely watched.
CBS News
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion [Video]

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina's Senate voted on Wednesday to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:35Published
Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill [Video]

Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill

Pro-choice activists celebrate outside the parliament building after the Argentine Senate approved a bill to legalize abortion.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion [Video]

Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion

Argentina becomes the fourth country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published

Croatia Croatia country in Southeast Europe

Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb [Video]

Croatia earthquake: At least seven dead in 6.4-magnitude tremor south-east of Zagreb

A 12-year-old girl and six men have been killed and much of the town of Petrinja in central Croatia left in ruins after the second tremor in two days.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:24Published

Croatia earthquake: Strong aftershocks hit after quake kills seven

 The new 4.8 and 4.7 magnitude tremors cause further damage after seven people died on Tuesday.
BBC News
Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors [Video]

Croatia earthquake: rescuers race to find survivors

Buildings collapse as earthquake felt throughout the country and as far away as the Austrian capital, Vienna.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:44Published

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Elton John & Tyler Perry featured in Prince Harry and Meghan's holiday podcast special [Video]

Elton John & Tyler Perry featured in Prince Harry and Meghan's holiday podcast special

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have launched their new podcast series with a holiday special featuring stars like Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, and Deepak Chopra reflecting on the year that was 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Baby Archie Speaks During Cameo on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Podcast

 Baby Archie may only be 17 months old, but that's not stopping him from wishing everyone a Happy New Year ... and naturally, it's to the delight of Mom and Dad...
TMZ.com

Prince Harry wins correction, apology from tabloid in latest legal victory over media

 Harry and Meghan's legal effort to press the media to apologize for and correct stories the couple considers inaccurate has scored some victories.
USATODAY.com

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

The House of Commons passes Johnson's Brexit Deal [Video]

The House of Commons passes Johnson's Brexit Deal

MPs have voted to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trade and cooperation agreement bill by a majority of 448. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published
Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons [Video]

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons. He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to work even more closely with those in the EU. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:01Published
Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote [Video]

Johnson departs Downing St ahead of Brexit vote

Prime minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of the vote on the Brexit trade deal which will take place later today in the House of Commons. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:24Published
Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal [Video]

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Senator Chris Coons on likelihood of Senate approving higher stimulus checks

 Senator Chris Coons joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the debate in the Senate over higher stimulus checks as well as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
CBS News

Eye Opener: U.K. approves emergency use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

 Britain announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a..
CBS News

Biden slams Trump team vaccine rollout as projected numbers of administered shots fall short

 President-elect Joe Biden slams the Trump administration's vaccine rollout as numbers of those vaccinated lag behind the planned number. And as the first round..
CBS News
House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto [Video]

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

Both measures in the House required a two-thirds supermajority to continue on for possible consideration in the Senate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Labour's Keir Starmer addresses the House on Brexit Deal [Video]

Labour's Keir Starmer addresses the House on Brexit Deal

Labour Leader Keir Starmer says that though Brexit deal is the 'thinnest possible' agreement it is a better option that a no deal scenario. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer urge MPs to support Brexit deal [Video]

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer urge MPs to support Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmerhave urged MPs to support the UK's post-Brexit trade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published
EU heads sign Brexit trade deal [Video]

EU heads sign Brexit trade deal

With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to add his signature. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actor

Harry and Meghan's son Archie speaks in podcast episode

 The 19-month-old showed off some of the words he can say – as well as his adorable giggle.
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Markle, Holiday songs, NYE

 Meghan and Harry end their eventful 2020 with first podcast; A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart; After a year like this, expect a strange..
USATODAY.com

