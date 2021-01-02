The Republican-led Senate voted to overrule incumbent President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for this year.Full Article
US Congress Overrides Trump’s Veto of NDAA
Republican-led Senate overrides defense bill veto
Reuters Studio
President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four..
Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill
Reuters - Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal..