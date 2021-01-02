A growing number of Republican lawmakers are joining President Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the election, pledging to reject the results when Congress meets next week to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.Full Article
More GOP lawmakers enlist in Trump effort to undo Biden win
Denver Post 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Policial News
WTAT
Political News
You might like
More coverage
Senator Perdue campaigns in Dalton with runoff election day less than a week away
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Senator Perdue campaigns in Dalton with runoff election day less than a week away
GOP senator says he'll object when Electoral College counts votes
Bleacher Report AOL