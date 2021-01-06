No criminal charges against Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey in Jacob Blake shooting
Published
Jacob Blake was getting into a car outside his girlfriend's house when he was shot in the back by Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey.
Published
Jacob Blake was getting into a car outside his girlfriend's house when he was shot in the back by Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey.
Jacob Blake was getting into a car outside his girlfriend's house when he was shot in the back by Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey.
Kenosha County DA Michael Graveley announced no Kenosha Police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake will face criminal..