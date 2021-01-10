The death toll of the Chicago shooting spree that took place on Saturday has reached at least five people, as a woman who was held hostage during the incident was pronounced dead on Sunday.Full Article
Chicago Shooting Spree: Death Toll Reaches 5 Including Suspect Killed in Police Encounter
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
072720 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
072720 5-6:30
Death toll from Canada mass shooting rises to 23: police
Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me
At least 17 killed in worst mass shooting in recent Canadian history
Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me
You might like
More coverage
Eyewitness News at Eleven
KGPE CBS 47 Fresno
Triple Murder Investigation Team Coverage
New details released in Elkmont family massacre
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL