Steve Sarkisian’s finale features Alabama’s offensive prowess

*Steve Sarkisian* took full advantage of three of the most dangerous players in college football in their final act together.



The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator put on another dominating play-calling clinic during Monday night’s 52-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Now Sarkisian is off to try to work the same artistry as the Texas Longhorns’ head coach.



Sarkisian called plays to help get Heisman Trophy-winning receiver *DeVonta Smith* open — repeatedly — in the first half. Sarkisian made good use of tailback *Najee Harris*’ versatility and, of course, quarterback *Mac Jones*’ poise and accuracy.



It was a grand finale for Sarkisian, whose two seasons running Alabama’s offense produced huge numbers. The Tide racked up 621 yards against the Buckeyes on Monday.



Sarkisian was named *Tom Herman*’s replacement at Texas eight days before the title game.



It didn’t distract him from his second shot at a national championship as the Tide’s offensive boss.



Saban elevated Sarkisian from analyst to coordinator a week before the title game in January 2017 after *Lane Kiffin* left early for his head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic. Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 and Sarkisian left for the Atlanta Falcons before ultimately returning.



This time the former USC and Washington head coach had several of the nation’s top playmakers and an offensive line honored as the nation’s best.



Smith, Jones and Harris were all among the top five Heisman vote-getters.



Left tackle *Alex Leatherwood* won the Outland Trophy as the...