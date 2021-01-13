Here’s the Long-Awaited Description for Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series

Amazon has finally revealed the full description for its upcoming “The Lord of the Rings” TV series, a show set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.”



Here’s the synopsis for the eight-episode fantasy series, which is currently filming in New Zealand and has already been renewed for a second season, courtesy of Amazon:







Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.







*Also Read:* Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Adds 20 to Cast



Amazon’s “LOTR” boasts a huge ensemble cast including Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark (who will be playing a younger version of Galadriel, the character portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s film series), Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells,​ Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker and Sara Zwangobani.



“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” director J.A. Bayona has signed on to direct the first two episodes of the big-budget series, also serving as an executive producer alongside showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, as well as his producing partner Belén Atienza. Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Callum Greene, Gennifer Hutchison, Jason Cahill, Justin Doble and Sharon Tal Yguado also executive produce.



The full description for Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series was first reported by TheOneRing.Net.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



JRR Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings': 15 Facts About 'Fellowship of the Ring' (Photos)



Peter Jackson Reveals His Favorite 'Lord of the Rings' Scene and Why It's Pivotal to the Franchise (Video)



Peter Jackson Remastered All 6 'Lord of the Rings' Films to Look 'Like They Were Shot at the Same Time' (Video)