NY Cancels 20,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments After Link Is Leaked To Public

COVID-19 vaccine syringes are prepared for outpatients to receive the dose before Secretary of State Rossana Rosado and New York State open another New York State vaccination site at Corsi Houses in East Harlem in New York City on Friday, January 15, 2021.
According to state officials, the bookings involved the state-run site at Stony Brook University Hospital on Long Island. [ more › ]
COVID-19 vaccine syringes are prepared for outpatients to receive the dose before Secretary of State Rossana Rosado and New York State open another New York State vaccination site at Corsi Houses in East Harlem in New York City on Friday, January 15, 2021.