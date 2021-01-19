How to talk with children about an unusual inauguration
President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration is sure to look different from previous years' ceremonies, and talking to children about the event could bring some challenges with thousands of National Guard troops standing by and the National Mall empty. Parents can still take steps to make sure children understand the significance of the historic day. Karen Aronian, a parenting and education expert who holds a doctorate in education, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.Full Article