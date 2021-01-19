Tuesday’s ‘This Is Us’ Pushed Due to ‘Covid-Related Production Delays,’ Dan Fogelman Says

Tonight’s “This Is Us” has been pushed due to “Covid-related production delays,” according to series creator Dan Fogelman.



“No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight – Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks,” Fogelman tweeted Tuesday. “But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you’ll hang in there with us. Sorry!”



Tuesday’s episode of “This Is Us,” which is the seventh of Season 5 and was scheduled for 9 p.m. tonight, is now expected to air Feb. 2.



*Also Read:* 'This Is Us' Star Sterling K Brown on Randall's Lake 'Miracle' and What He Might Not Tell Rebecca



Representatives for NBC and “This Is Us” studio 20th Television declined TheWrap’s request for comment.



20th Television is one of multiple studios that extended its holiday production hiatuses on Los Angeles-based shows earlier this month amid spikes in coronavirus cases.”This Is Us” was one of the series affected by the studio’s expanded hiatus, and its broadcast schedule has been affected as a result.



Last week’s “This Is Us” focused on the backstory of Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) birth mother, Laurel (Jennifer C. Holmes), and the events that occurred both before and after his biological father, William, thought she had died of an overdose shortly after giving birth to Randall. The hour saw Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) go to New Orleans to hear the story from Laurel’s dear friend, Hai (Vien Hong).



*Also Read:* 'This Is Us' Abortion Episode Settles for New Series Lows in Both Demo Ratings and Total Viewers



The promo for what would have been tonight’s episode, which aired immediately after last week’s installment, showed Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) car off the road, after it was revealed at the end of the hour Madison (Caitlin Thompson) was in labor and he was rushing home from Vancouver to make it in time for the birth of their twins.



Readers can find TheWrap’s interview with Brown about last Tuesday’s episode here and our interview with Holmes about Laurel’s backstory here.



See Fogelman’s tweet about this week’s “This Is Us” episode being pushed below.







No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight – Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!



— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 19, 2021







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'This Is Us' Star Sterling K Brown on Randall's Lake 'Miracle' and What He Might Not Tell Rebecca



'This Is Us': Jennifer C Holmes on the One 'Tragic' Choice That Kept Laurel From Randall



'This Is Us' Abortion Episode Settles for New Series Lows in Both Demo Ratings and Total Viewers