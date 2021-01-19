‘Euphoria’s’ Jules Special to Premiere Early on HBO Max – Watch Trailer Here (Video)

HBO’s “Euphoria” special centered on Jules will launch early on HBO Max ahead of its linear premiere this Sunday.



The episode, titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” will debut on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service Friday at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 PT. It will then air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



This episode is “Euphoria’s” second special, following Dec. 6’s “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” which focused on Zendaya’s Rue at Christmastime. That special also premiered two days early on HBO Max before airing on HBO.



*Also Read:* 'Euphoria' Special Episode Following Jules at Christmas Gets Premiere Date From HBO



“Euphoria’s” Jules special was directed by series creator Sam Levinson. The episode follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year.



Watch the trailer for “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob” to see where we pick up Jules’ story via the video above.



Schafer is co-executive producer on the project, which she co-wrote with Levinson. Both this special and the Rue episode were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.



*Also Read:* 'Euphoria' Christmas Episode Reveals What Could Have Been If Rue Had Left With Jules



“Euphoria,” which received three Emmys last year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for Zendaya, is created and written by Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Other executive producers include Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon. Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer.



The series is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.



If you need a refresher on what happened in the first “Euphoria” standalone special, you can check out TheWrap’s recap of the Rue-centric episode here.



There is no premiere date for Season 2 of “Euphoria” yet, which is one of the dozens of TV series that have faced production delays due to the pandemic.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Euphoria' Special Episode Following Jules at Christmas Gets Premiere Date From HBO



'Euphoria' Christmas Episode Reveals What Could Have Been If Rue Had Left With Jules



'Euphoria' Christmas Special Teases Aftermath of Rue's Season 1 Finale Relapse (Video)