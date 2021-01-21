Bernie Sanders Is Very Pleased His Inauguration Memes Are So Popular

Breaking news: Bernie Sanders is fully aware of those hilarious inauguration memes. And he’s mostly just glad for all the good press it’s bringing to the Vermont mitten industry.



The U.S. Senator for Vermont said he’s just happy that the photo “makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont,” he told CNN reporter Ali Zaslav.



He added: “We have some good coats as well.”



*Also Read:* Here Are All the Bernie Sanders Inauguration Memes You Need



The photo in question shows Sanders sitting in a folding chair, arms crossed and socially distanced from those around him. His expression, though mostly concealed behind his standard-issue surgical mask, is resolute in its Bernie-ness.







i need this picture to become the new "i would prefer not to" stand in pic.twitter.com/IsUATStFz8



— rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021







The coat he wore to the inauguration was also a topic of discussion on Wednesday, particularly that it was the very same coat he wore in the viral video that spawned the equally famous “I am once again asking” meme.



Meme-crossovers of this nature are rare and beautiful things, and the Inauguration mitten meme seems to have awakened the internet’s insatiable desire for more Bernie memes.



As pointed out by Buzzfeed News reporter Ruby Cramer, Sanders’ very cozy-looking beige mittens were made by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis and gifted to the senator over two years ago.



*Also Read:* Watch Bernie Sanders Accurately Predict What Just Happened on Election Night - 9 Days Ago (Video)



Ellis “was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail,” Cramer tweeted. “They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.”



We would expect nothing less from a backer of the Green New Deal.



Bernie’s meme is so popular, in fact, that a bunch of celebrities are now getting in on the action, including Guy Fieri, Whoopi Goldberg, Allison Janney, and even the band Haim.



So for now, as we await the internet to generate more Bernie memes for us to fawn over in wholesome glee, we’ve compiled a whole truckload of Bernie memes here to tide you over. But in case you need a quick Bernie fix, check out a handful of our favorites below.







Not me. Us. pic.twitter.com/ec7XgfEl7b



— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 21, 2021











pic.twitter.com/fDbcWoL66n



— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 21, 2021











Bernie looking like “this could’ve been an email.” pic.twitter.com/Dacef6o7PE



— shan.tel (@H3YLiGHTSKiN) January 20, 2021











y’all always knew @BernieSanders was the 4th sis pic.twitter.com/OeJOqdsUvh



— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) January 21, 2021











I regret to inform you that my family is now pasting the Bernie meme into family Passover Seder photos pic.twitter.com/rgxtntom4T



— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 21, 2021











S/o to Bernie for hanging tight through 2 OT’s #dedication pic.twitter.com/072HdazRUi



— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 21, 2021











NOT BERNIE SANDERS STARK??!!

pic.twitter.com/xklU9v2sKH



— Jessica Fyre (@TheJessieWoo) January 21, 2021











Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2



— Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021







