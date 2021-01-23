John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Delayed Again to Fall

John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” has been delayed again, this time to Sept. 17.



The film had its world premiere March 8, 2020 and was scheduled to hit theaters that month, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was rescheduled to September 2020. However, last July, Paramount announced it would be moving the film’s release to April 23, 2021 — its most recent release date.



In March, Krasinski said, “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for you all to see to see this movie, I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”



“A Quiet Place” made $340.9 million worldwide on just a $17 million budget for Paramount in 2018, with just under 45% of that total coming from international markets. The sequel brings back Emily Blunt along with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as they continue to fight for survival against monsters that have invaded Earth, with keeping completely silent the only way to avoid detection.



Krasinski wrote and directed the sequel.



The move comes as other studios have also begun to shuffle their schedules and to move big titles out of the spring calendar — and push others into 2022. Earlier today, Disney pushed “The King’s Man” to August, and on Thursday, MGM decided to push the James Bond film “No Time to Die” to October.



And Sony announced the postponement of five films — moving “Cinderella” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” from winter and spring dates into summer, pushing “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” from June to November and shifting two more big films, Tom Holland’s “Uncharted” and Jared Leto’s “Morbius,” into early 2022.



The biggest holdouts are “Black Widow,” scheduled for May 7, and “F9,” slated for release on May 28.





