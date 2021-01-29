Joel Kinnaman Joins HBO’s ‘In Treatment’ Reboot Starring Uzo Aduba

Joel Kinnaman has joined the cast of HBO’s “In Treatment” reboot, TheWrap has confirmed.



The “For All Mankind” star will play the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Uzo Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Lawrence. The half-hour series, which is slated to premiere sometime this year, centers on the “observant, empathetic” therapist, who “wrestles with her own issues” while treating a diverse trio of patients.



Additional cast members include Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey and Quintessa Swindell.



*Also Read:* 'In Treatment' Reboot Starring Uzo Aduba Picked Up at HBO



Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen and Melissa Bernstein executive produce the new series, with Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby as co-executive producers. It is produced by HBO in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg.



The original “In Treatment,” based on the Israeli show “BeTipul,” aired for three seasons on HBO from 2008 to 2010, starring Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston. Each season saw Dr. Weston work with a new group of patients, allowing the show to reset its cast every year. Throughout the run of the show, cast members included Melissa George, Blair Underwood, Mia Wasikowski, Josh Charles, Alison Pill, John Mahoney and Amy Ryan. Diane Wiest co-starred as Weston’s own therapist.



Variety first reported the news of Kinnaman’s casting.



