Two Proud Boys have been charged with conspiracy in the US Capitol insurrection
Vox0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law..
You might like
More coverage
These are some of the rioters in US Capitol insurrection
The mob of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol included conspiracy theorists linked to QAnon and the Proud Boys – two..
Bleacher Report AOL