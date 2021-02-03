Biden pays respects to slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
Sicknick, who is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, was fatally injured during the Capitol insurrection.Full Article
The remains of US Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick arrive to lie in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda after he died after..
