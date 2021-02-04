AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in reducing the spread of COVID-19 as concern grows over virus mutations
New research suggests the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can not only prevent people from getting sick, it could also help reduce the spread of the virus. The news comes as concerns grow that new virus variants will make vaccines less effective. Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunotherapy scientist and advisor to the nonprofit COVID Act Now, discusses the spread of new virus mutations and the significance of the AstraZeneca vaccine.Full Article