The state’s seven-day average positivity rate was 3.9%, Governor Cuomo said Saturday -- the lowest since the Thanksgiving holiday. [ more › ]Full Article
State COVID-19 Vaccine Spots For Newly Eligible Group Will Go Live Sunday, Cuomo Says
Hundreds wait in line at Springfield vaccination site
Hundreds of people stood in line in the cold at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Springfield.
