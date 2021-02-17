2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

With the arrival of 2021 has come the premieres of many new and returning broadcast TV shows that normally would have been part of networks’ fall slates if it weren’t for the pandemic. The new year’s start also means we’ll begin to see more announcements about which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.



But with production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these annual decisions over the coming months.



Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates.



*NBC*

*Renewed Series:* “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us,” “Transplant”



*Canceled/Ending Series:* “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Connecting,” “Superstore”



*Series Awaiting Decisions: *“Good Girls,” “Kenan,” “Manifest,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Young Rock,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”



*Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: *“Debris,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime”



*Newly Ordered Series:* “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea”



*AMERICAN AUTO*

Genre: Comedy (single-cam)

Studio: Universal Television

Production companies: Spitzer Holding Company, Kapital Entertainment

Writer/EP: Justin Spitzer (“Superstore”)

Director/EP: Jeff Blitz (pilot)

EP: Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

Cast: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo

Logline: Set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.



*GRAND CREW*

Genre: Comedy (single-cam)

Studio: Universal Television

Writer/EP: Phil Augusta Jackson (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

EP: Dan Goor

Director/Co-EP: Mo Marable (pilot)

Cast: Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings and Nicole Byer

Logline: A group of Black friends unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar.



*LA BREA*

Genre: Drama

Studio: Universal Television

Production company: Keshet Studios

Writer/EP: David Applebaum (“NCIS: New Orleans”)

EP’s: Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Ken Woodruff

Cast: Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo. Additional cast will be announced shortly.

Logline: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.



*ABC*

*Renewed Series: *N/A



*Canceled/Ending Series:* “Stumptown,” “United We Fall”



*Series Awaiting Decisions*: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “Big Sky,” “black-ish,” “Call Your Mother,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “mixed-ish,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19”



*Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet*: “Home Economics,” “Rebel”



*Newly Ordered Series: *“Women of the Movement,” Untitled Alec Baldwin-Kelsey Grammer Comedy



*Fox*

*Renewed Series: *“Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Moodys”



*Canceled/Ending Series:* “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next”



*Series Awaiting Decisions:* “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bless the Harts,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident,” “The Simpsons”



*Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet*: “Housebroken”



*Newly Ordered Series: *“Fantasy Island,” “This Country”



*CBS*

*Renewed Series:* “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “The Neighborhood”



*Canceled/Ending Series:* “Mom”



*Series Awaiting Decisions:* “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Blood & Treasure,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “Clarice,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “SEAL Team,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Unicorn,” “Young Sheldon”



*Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet*: “United States of Al”



*Newly Ordered Series: *N/A



*The CW*

*Renewed Series: *“All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Walker”



*Canceled/Ending Series*: “Black Lightning,” “Supergirl”



*Series Awaiting Decisions:* “Bulletproof,” “Burden of Truth,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Devils,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora,” “Trickster,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories”



*Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: *“Kung Fu,” “Republic of Sarah,” “Superman & Lois”



*Newly Ordered Series: *N/A



