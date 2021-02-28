‘Masked Singer’ Season 5 Costumes: Meet Grandpa Monster, Russian Doll, Black Swan and More (Photos)

Fox is slowly revealing the contestants who will be competing on Season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” including the one-eyed Porcupine, a truly alarming Piglet and something called Grandpa Monster.



See below for you first looks at Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Russian Doll, and Black Swan, and check out the teaser above to catch glimpses of Piglet and Porcupine. Of course, there are still more costumes to come — but we don’t yet know how many.



Fox revealed last week that it will start Season 5 with 10 scheduled contestants, who will be broken into two groups of 5 competitors (Groups A and B), and the seven costumes listed above are part of that 10-contestant lineup.



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer': Surprise 'Wildcard' Contestants to Compete With Regulars on Season 5



But the broadcast network also said that throughout the season the show will be introducing “several” surprise contestants at the end of episodes in “Wildcard” rounds, giving these crashers a chance to unseat the regulars.



“The Masked Singer” will return on Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c and be immediately followed by the series premiere of the new Wayne Brady-hosted variety show “Game of Talents” at 9/8c.



(In the fall, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 acted as the lead-in for “I Can See Your Voice,” which was renewed for Season 2 at Fox in January. The broadcast network has decided to slot “Game of Talents” in its place for this spring cycle.)



*Also Read:* Spring TV 2021: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)



As TheWrap previously reported, when “The Masked Singer” returns for Season 5, Niecy Nash will be serving as guest host for the first few episodes, filling in for longtime emcee Nick Cannon. Cannon tested positive for the coronavirus before production had begun, and will return once he has recuperated.



Along with Nash as guest host and Cannon as host, “The Masked Singer” Season 5 will feature returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.



“The Masked Singer” is executive produced by James Breen, who serves as showrunner, Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik and Cannon. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp and is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment.



