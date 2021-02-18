Ratings: Fox’s ‘Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Finale Adds 400,000 Viewers From Last Week

Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” concluded Season 1 in front of 3.1 million viewers, or about 400,000 more than last week’s penultimate episode got.



That doesn’t mean Fox finished first in primetime ratings last night. That distinction went to NBC, which won another Wednesday with its “Chicago Shows.” Fox actually didn’t even finish second in total viewers — CBS did.



ABC aired mostly reruns last night.



NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 7.4 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” put up a 0.9/6 and 7.1 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 received a 0.8/5 and 5.7 million viewers.



Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6/3 and third in viewers with 2.9 million. A run-up to the “Masked Singer” season finale at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. The actual Season 1 finale at 9 got a 0.6/4 in the key demo.



The first season of Fox’s “Masked Singer” spinoff came to a show-stopping end with a two-hour finale that revealed the identities of the three remaining contestants, one of whom was crowned the inaugural winner.



Following the first hour’s season recap and in-depth look at the clues for the Top 3 competitors — Tulip, Sloth and Cotton Candy — the 9 o’clock portion featured the trio’s final performances and un-maskings.



The final vote had Tulip (who turned out to be “Dance Moms” alum Mackenzie Ziegler) come in third place, Sloth in second (“Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy) and Cotton Candy (Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas) in first.



CBS, ABC and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4. CBS had a 3 share, ABC and Univision got 2s. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.3 million, ABC was fourth with 1.9 million and Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.



For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” got a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 received a 0.4/2 and 2.9 million viewers.



For ABC, following a bunch of sitcom reruns, “For Life” at 10 managed a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers.



Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 991,000.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 517,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 617,000 viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” got a 0.1/0 and 418,000 viewers.