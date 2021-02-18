Canada makes border exemption for Point Roberts residents; will not require negative COVID-19 test

The Canadian government said Wednesday that it will waive the negative COVID-19 test requirement for Point Roberts, Washington residents seeking land access through Canada for essential services.



The exemption comes after a new Canadian policy requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test for visitors arriving by land went into effect Monday.



The 4.8-square-mile exclave, which is home to approximately 1,300 residents, sits just below the 49th parallel on the Tsawwassen peninsula and is only accessible by land through Canada.



Following the announcement of that policy, Gov. Jay Inslee reached out to the Canadian government to express how the policy placed an "additional burden on Point Roberts" and requested an exemption.



"Point Roberts residents have had very real concerns about transit ever since the pandemic struck, and this exemption will ease some of the burden," Inslee said Wednesday in a news release. "I want to thank the Canadian government for hearing our request, and to the state's congressional delegation, who continue working on border access issues for Point Roberts residents."



The border closure has had hard-hitting economic effects on the small exclave. In January, the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce reported business was down 80% since March 2020 with the economy on the verge of complete collapse.



Most economic activity in Point Roberts is foreign, as 85% of spending in the exclave is Canadian.



"Our unique geographic location, coupled with border closures brought on by Covid-19, is a multifaceted problem, affecting the health and safety of our residents, their properties, and our economy,” said Chamber...