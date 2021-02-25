‘The Twilight Zone’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at CBS All Access

Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” reboot has been canceled after two seasons at CBS All Access, TheWrap has confirmed.



The horror anthology series wrapped its most recent season last June with a set of episodes boasting a star-studded cast including Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata and Damon Wayans Jr.



Jordan Peele served as host and executive producer on the reboot, which he developed alongside Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez.



*Also Read:* 'Twilight Zone' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date - Watch the New Trailer (Video)



“Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and the entire production team truly reimagined The Twilight Zone for the modern age,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for Paramount+. “They upheld the classic series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today’s viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come.”



The cancellation means the series won’t live to see CBS All Access’ transition to Paramount+ next month, and the title was conspicuously absent from ViacomCBS’s nostalgia-heavy presentation to investors on Wednesday. Among the CBS All Access originals that will make the jump are the streamer’s suite of “Star Trek” series, “The Good Fight” and Marc Cherry’s “Why Women Kill.”



“The Twilight Zone” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films. Executive producers include Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg, in addition to Peele and Kinberg.



The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of the cancellation.



