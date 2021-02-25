Lady Gaga's dogwalker shot, dogs stolen
A dog walker working for Lady Gaga was shot and two of the singer's French bulldogs were stolen in an armed robbery in Hollywood Wednesday night. (Feb. 25)
Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot,
French Bulldogs Stolen.
The singer’s French
bulldogs, Koji and Gustav,
were..
The outlet said Gaga's dog walker was walking the dogs on Wednesday evening when he was shot. The third dog, Miss Asia, escaped and..