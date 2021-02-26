Mr. Potato Head brand goes gender neutral, sort of
NEW YORK -- Hasbro created confusion on Thursday when it removed the gender from its Mr. Potato Head brand, but not from the actual toy.Full Article
Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.
Mr Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that's made the potato-shaped plastic toy for nearly 70 years, is giving..