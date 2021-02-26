Eddie Murphy Says Brother’s ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Story About Playing Basketball With Prince Is ‘Totally and Absolutely Accurate’ (Video)

Eddie Murphy appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” Thursday, when the legendary comedian confirmed his late brother Charlie Murphy’s story about playing pickup basketball with Prince in a classic “Chappelle’s Show” sketch.



“That is totally and absolutely accurate,” Eddie told Jimmy while promoting “Coming 2 America.”



Well, the brothers remember one detail differently. In Charlie’s retelling, the “Purple Rain” star and musician provided workout clothes for the Murphy Team to hoop in. In Eddie’s version, everyone was still (mostly) wearing their club clothes.



Eddie then did a perfect impression of Charlie dubbing the game “shirts vs. blouses.”



“The blouses won,” Eddie Murphy recalled. “They beat the s— out of us.”



But there was a big of an asterisk on his team’s “L.”



“We had one dude on our squad that could play named Larry. And he didn’t have no shoes, so Prince gave him some sneakers,” Eddie Murphy said. “Prince wore maybe like 2-3 sizes smaller than Larry, but Larry was so excited to have Prince’s sneakers on, he put the tiny sneakers on his feet. So he couldn’t do his game right. He couldn’t execute. The one dude who could play, Prince’s shoes had him shut down.”



Watch Eddie Murphy’s “Tonight Show” interview via the video above.



And remember one of the greatest “Chappelle’s Show” sketches here.



The setup for last night’s virtual visit that yielded another round with the Prince story saw Fallon set up his guest with the names of four legends he’s met: Richard Pryor, Rodney Dangerfield, Muhammad Ali (“my hero” and “the greatest African-American that ever walked the Earth,” per Murphy) and Stevie Wonder.



Charlie Murphy died in April 2017 following a battle with leukemia. Prince passed away one year earlier from a self-administered fentanyl overdose.



“Coming to America” sequel “Coming 2 America” premieres next Friday, March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.