Christian Bale to Reunite With Scott Cooper on Edgar Allen Poe-Inspired Thriller ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

Christian Bale will reunite with filmmaker Scott Cooper for a thriller called “The Pale Blue Eye” that revolves around a young Edgar Allen Poe.



Cooper will write and direct “The Pale Blue Eye,” which is based on a 2003 novel by Louis Bayard. The story is set in 1830 and finds a veteran detective (Bale) investigating a gruesome murder at West Point Academy.



As an assistant, the detective takes on a young poet with a penchant for drink, the man who will some day come to be known to the world as Edgar Allen Poe. As they work to uncover the mystery, their own friendship soon unravels as Poe delves into his partner’s own dark past.



Cross Creek is financing and producing “The Pale Blue Eye,” and CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content are co-representing domestic distribution rights when the film is presented to buyers at the European Film Market. MadRiver is handling international sales.



Production hopes to begin this fall. Bale and Cooper will also both produce the film, as will John Lesher and Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson.



This will be Bale and Cooper’s third feature film together following “Hostiles” from 2017 and “Out of the Furnace” from 2013. Cooper last directed “Antlers” for Searchlight Pictures and was also attached to direct Margaret Qualley in “A Head Full of Ghosts.”



Bale most recently starred in “Ford v. Ferrari” and is at work on David O. Russell’s untitled next film at New Regency and Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.”



