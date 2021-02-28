Here’s How To Stream The 2021 Golden Globe Awards

We may still be in the middle of a global pandemic, but that’s not stopping Hollywood from kicking off awards season with its annual Golden Globes ceremony. This year’s award show will take place Sunday, Feb. 28 (better late than never). As it always does, the Golden Globes will air on NBC and start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.



Even if you don’t have a way to sit down in front of a tv, there are a bunch of ways to stream the awards. You can obviously watch online via NBC.com or by using the network’s app, but keep in mind you do need a cable login to get access to the live stream.



Other places the show will be streaming include YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV . All of these are subscriber apps you need to pay for but there’s some good news: seven-day trials exist, so you should be able to take advantage of that for the night.



*Also Read:* Here's How To Stream The 2021 Golden Globes Red Carpet



And if you’re one of those people who doesn’t care about being spoiled, you can watch (or re-watch) the show on the Peacock streaming service starting Monday, March 1st.



Like the Globes ceremony itself, the red carpet pre-shows will be pretty different as well. While we won’t see our favorite actors walking around in person this year, there’s still a sort of red carpet experience for those who want to get the full award show experience. You can read more about that here.



The 2021 Golden Globes will function in a virtual fashion much like last year’s Emmy Awards, with the nominees streaming in from all around the world. The big difference, however, is that the ceremony will mark the Globes’ first bicoastal/hybrid airing. Returning hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will each be live from both sides of the country: Fey will be in New York City’s Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center and Poehler will be in the Beverly Hilton, the ceremony’s usual Los Angeles location. A select number of presenters will be in person at both locations to introduce awards, but all winners will appear virtually.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



HFPA Says It Will Address Lack of Black Members at 2021 Golden Globes



Golden Globes Hit With #TimesUpGlobes Protest Over HFPA's No Black Members



Golden Globes on the Hot Seat: Can Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Save the Day?