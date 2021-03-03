Supreme Court hears arguments in voting rights case out of Arizona
Published
The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up a major voting rights case out of Arizona. The issue at hand is whether two state laws violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The decision could have an impact on other election laws under consideration across the country. Natalie Brand reports from Washington, and University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the case.Full Article