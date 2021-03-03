Jimmy Kimmel Makes Dr. Seuss Titles ‘More Inclusive,’ Including ‘Horton Hears a They’ (Video)

Following the Tuesday announcement that some of Dr. Seuss’ books would no longer be published due to insensitive imagery, Jimmy Kimmel took it upon himself to make sure the remaining books are “more inclusive” by altering their titles.



“To honor this special day, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that six of his books will no longer be published because they contain racist and insensitive imagery,” Kimmel said on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “And not only are they pulling some of the books out of print, they’re also tweaking some of the books that are in print to make them more inclusive.”



“For instance, we now have ‘The Cat in the Problematic Headdress,’ ‘How the Grinch Appropriated Native American Culture!,’ ‘Hop on Pop (With His Consent),’ ‘Horton Hears a They,’ ‘Horton Hears a Misogynist Joke (and Reports it to HR),’ ‘There’s a Wocket in My Ethically-Sourced, Sustainable Pocket,’ ‘No Eggs or Ham’ — that’s a vegan thing, I guess — and ‘Yertle the Gender Fluid Turtle.'”



*Also Read:* Soon-to-Be Pulled Dr Seuss Titles Shoot Up Amazon's Best-Seller List



Kimmel added, jokingly: “This is how Trump gets reelected, by the way. Cancel Dr. Seuss, cancel Abe Lincoln, melt down Mr. Potato Head’s private parts and throw them at the Muppets. This is is path to victory next time.”



Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company in charge of preserving the beloved children’s author’s legacy, on Tuesday announced that six Seuss books — “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” — will no longer be republished or licensed for further use due to material deemed racist or insensitive.



“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company said in a statement issued on what would have been the author’s 117th birthday as well as as National Read Across America Day.



Following that announcement, come of the six soon-to-be-pulled Dr. Seuss titles landed on Amazon’s best-seller list.



Watch Kimmel’s segment here or above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Soon-to-Be Pulled Dr Seuss Titles Shoot Up Amazon's Best-Seller List



Donald Trump Jr Worried Left Wants to Cancel Dr Seuss: 'I Literally Know 'Cat in the Hat' by Heart!' (Video)



6 Dr. Seuss Books Pulled From Publication for 'Hurtful' Depictions