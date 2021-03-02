Hugh Grant to Play Villain in Paramount’s Untitled ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie

Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis have joined the cast of Paramount and eOne’s untitled “Dungeons & Dragons” adaptation, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.



Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Justice Smith and Rege-Jean Page also star in the film that will be written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.



Paramount and eOne are jointly producing and financing, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada, and Paramount distributing in the rest of the world. Hasbro’s Brian Goldner is producing alongside Jeremy Latcham through his deal with eOne.



'Bridgerton' Breakout Rege-Jean Page Joins Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons'



“Dungeons & Dragons” — based on the tabletop fantasy game “Dungeons & Dragons,” or “D&D” as it’s often called by gamers and the kids on “Stranger Things” — will be one of the first under Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures banner. The company also has projects inspired by other toys, including “Mr. Potato Head” and “My Little Pony,” as well as a movie based on “Monopoly” that’s set up at Lionsgate starring Kevin Hart.



More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played “D&D” since it was first published 46 years ago, including video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube.



Hugh Grant most recently starred in HBO’s “The Undoing,” for which he received Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Award nominations. Before that, he starred in “A Very English Scandal,” which gave him his first Emmy nomination. He is currently in production on Guy Ritchie’s “Five Eyes,” which will be his third collaboration with the filmmaker after “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “The Gentlemen.”



Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith to Star in 'Dungeons & Dragons'



Lillis can currently be seen opposite Paul Bettany in “Uncle Frank.” Her other credits include the “It” films as well as the Netflix series “I Am Not Okay With This.”



Grant is represented by CAA and The Lede Company, while Lillis is represented by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and attorney Ryan Levine.



Deadline first reported the news.



