SpaceX Starship prototype sticks landing, then explodes
Published
The launch and landing were successful, but the prototype exploded a few minutes after touchdown.Full Article
Published
The launch and landing were successful, but the prototype exploded a few minutes after touchdown.Full Article
SpaceX's futuristic Starship appeared to finally ace a touchdown today after two previous tries ended in massive fireballs.The..
Elon Musk's SpaceX had time for a brief celebration after the successful landing of Starship prototype SN10, which was followed..