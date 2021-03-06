Extended interview with Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett

Charlotte Bennett, one of the women accusing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, sat down for an exclusive interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, detailing multiple instances in which the governor allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments. Bennett says she reported the allegations to senior aides and was "terrified" about it getting back to the governor. She was transferred to a different position within the administration and said initially she was happy with the resolution. In response, special counsel for Governor Cuomo, Beth Garby, tells CBS News, "We continue to believe the matter was handled appropriately and look forward to cooperating fully with the Attorney General's review."