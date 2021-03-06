Christian Bale Thriller ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Acquired by Netflix in $55 Million Worldwide Deal

Christian Bale and Scott Cooper’s Edgar Allen Poe-inspired thriller “The Pale Blue Eye” has been acquired by Netflix in a $55 million deal for worldwide rights, TheWrap has learned.



The sale marks a record for a worldwide deal at the European Film Market, which is being held virtually this year, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap.



A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the “The Pale Blue Eye” acquisition to TheWrap Saturday, but declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal.



Cooper will write and direct “The Pale Blue Eye,” which is based on a 2003 novel by Louis Bayard. The story is set in 1830 and finds a veteran detective (Bale) investigating a gruesome murder at West Point Academy.



As an assistant, the detective takes on a young poet with a penchant for drink, the man who will some day come to be known to the world as Edgar Allen Poe. As they work to uncover the mystery, their own friendship soon unravels as Poe delves into his partner’s own dark past.



Cross Creek is financing and producing “The Pale Blue Eye,” and CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content are co-represented domestic distribution rights. MadRiver handled international sales.



Production hopes to begin this fall. Bale and Cooper will also both produce the film, as will John Lesher and Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson.



This will be Bale and Cooper’s third feature film together following “Hostiles” from 2017 and “Out of the Furnace” from 2013. Cooper last directed “Antlers” for Searchlight Pictures and was also attached to direct Margaret Qualley in “A Head Full of Ghosts.”



Bale most recently starred in “Ford v. Ferrari” and is at work on David O. Russell’s untitled next film at New Regency and Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.”



Deadline first reported the news that Netflix had acquired “The Pale Blue Eye.”



