Josh Holloway to Star in HBO Max’s ‘Duster’ From JJ Abrams, LaToya Morgan

“Lost” alum Josh Holloway has been tapped to star in the HBO Max period crime drama “Duster” from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, TheWrap has confirmed.



Set in the 1970s Southwest, “Duster” follows the life of a “gutsy” getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate as it “goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful,” according to the series description.



The project reunites Holloway and Abrams, who co-wrote the project with “The Walking Dead” alum Morgan,” after the actor starred for six seasons on ABC’s “Lost.”



“Duster” was one of several projects from Abrams’ Bad Robot picked up last year, alongside a “Justice League Dark” series and a new “Shining” spinoff titled “Overlook.” All of the projects stem from Bad Robot’s rich overall film and TV deal with WarnerMedia, which was signed in 2019 and is set to run through 2024.



In addition to Morgan and Abrams, Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich are executive producer and co-executive producer, respectively, on “Duster.”



